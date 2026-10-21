Donald Trump Jr. opposes war with Iran, which he says contradicts promises made during the 2024 presidential campaign. This was reported by The Atlantic, citing two people who spoke to him about the conflict.

According to the publication, the president's son was against the military operation from the beginning and expressed his position to his father. He has long been skeptical of American military interventions and believed that the United States should not get involved in another war in the Middle East.

Trump Jr. has not publicly criticized the president. His spokesman declined to comment, and the White House did not respond to questions about his position. "Don kept his views on the matter private because he would never publicly contradict his father on such a topic," a person close to the president said.

The disagreements come amid growing discontent among American voters. A Pew Research Center survey, cited by The Atlantic, shows that 65 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the operation in Iran, while 33 percent approve. Almost half of those polled expect the conflict to last more than a year.

Nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia

In parallel with the military actions, Washington is continuing the procedure for a nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia. The Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement was submitted to Congress on August 24 and is subject to a 90-day review during the session.

The agreement was signed in July by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. It provides for 30 years of cooperation and joint exploration of uranium enrichment options.

The Washington Post reports that the agreement could give Riyadh a path to independently enriching uranium for civilian purposes. It is this possibility that has drawn criticism in Congress, where lawmakers have warned of the risk of a new nuclear race in the Middle East. If Congress does not pass a resolution to reject it, the agreement could enter into force without a separate vote.

Two suspects detained in Lebanon

In Lebanon, military police are questioning two men detained at an internal security checkpoint near Dar al-Baydar. Explosives were found in their vehicle, Naharnet reported, citing Lebanese media and sources involved in the investigation.

According to various reports, the quantity is between more than 250 kilograms of TNT and approximately 500 kilograms of explosives, including C-4 material. The suspects have been identified as members of “Hezbollah“, but this claim has not been confirmed.

The vehicle was traveling from the Bekaa Valley to Beirut. Investigators are checking the purpose of the cargo and whether other people were involved in its transportation.

Sources: theatlantic.com, washingtonpost.com, prod.naharnet.com