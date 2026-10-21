US, Ukraine and EU develop common position on Russia

The US, Ukraine and their European partners have reached a coordinated position on the next steps for dialogue with Russia, Axios reported. The talks took place in Oslo, where US special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of European countries, the European Union and NATO.

According to Axios, Kiev has presented new ideas and proposals that have been discussed in detail. The goal is to prepare a framework for a future agreement to end the war. A US representative stated that the participants have achieved “significant progress“ and have come close to a common position at a working level.

Witkoff brings proposals to Russia

After the Oslo meetings, Witkoff plans to travel to St. Petersburg, where he is to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US envoy is expected to present ideas developed in consultation with Ukraine and European partners.

Washington hopes the proposals will create a “path to direct trilateral and broader multilateral negotiations“, Axios reports. Zelensky said the next stage should be a meeting between him, US President Donald Trump and Putin. Moscow, however, has so far rejected that format.

The Ukrainian president also said that his country is ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries if Russia takes similar actions. According to Axios, stopping these attacks was among the topics raised by Jared Kushner during his remote participation in the talks. Kushner, who is an advisor to Trump, was not present in person due to the flu.

Ukraine's security remains a key issue

In parallel with diplomatic contacts, the participants discussed guarantees for Ukraine's security, its European integration and future economic recovery. The other line of discussion is related to a new European security architecture and the possibilities for post-war economic cooperation.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that Wittkoff would convey to the Russian side the ideas discussed with European and American partners. “Today was a good day for peace“, said Finnish President Alexander Stubb, quoted by the Associated Press. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, said that Moscow was ready to listen to new proposals from Washington, but did not expect "miracles."

Amid diplomatic efforts, relations between Washington and Kiev remain tense. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump had not ordered actions aimed at harming Ukraine. According to him, the delay in the delivery of missiles for the "Patriot" systems is related to the need for the United States to maintain its own reserves.

Zelensky reported that after a conversation with Rubio, Ukraine is again receiving early warnings about Russian ballistic missiles. "We are grateful to the American side that this is now working," the Ukrainian president said.

The next move is related to Witkoff's talks with Putin. It will depend on them whether the framework discussed in Oslo will become the basis for direct dialogue, or whether the differences between Moscow, Kiev, Washington and European countries will remain an obstacle to a new round of negotiations.

Sources: axios.com, apnews.com