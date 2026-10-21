Military drone crashes on private property near Warsaw

A military training drone crashed on private property in Józefów, near Warsaw. The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 20, and residents of the area reported the drone crash and a loud noise.

According to the Warsaw Metropolitan Police Command, the drone belonged to the Military Technological Institute of Armaments in Zelenka, and was not a foreign or unknown drone. Police officer Marta Sulowska reported that the institute's employees lost contact with the drone during a training flight. „No one was injured. There was no material damage,“ she said.

Representatives of the institute arrived at the scene, secured the machine and removed it from the private property. No details were given about the model of the drone, the technical reasons for the loss of connection or the duration of the flight.

Józefów is located in the municipality of Nieporent, in the Masovian Voivodeship, north of Warsaw. According to the local mayoral representative Edita Petryak-Wasz, the situation was under control and there was no ongoing danger to residents. The causes of the incident are yet to be clarified by specialists from the military institute.

Sources: wiadomosci.gazeta.pl, onet.pl, goniec.pl