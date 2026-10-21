153 killed in drone strike on Sudan market

At least 153 people have been killed in a drone strike on the Amie market in Abyei - a disputed region between Sudan and South Sudan. The attack, which took place around noon on October 19, also hit a fuel depot, causing a fire that hampered rescue efforts and the recovery of bodies.

Johanna Akel Ngor, acting minister of information in the Abyei administration, told The Associated Press: “We have recorded 153 deaths”. He said the death toll could rise as the fire continues to burn.

South Sudanese authorities blamed the Sudanese army for the attack. They said drones struck several locations in the bustling market, causing civilian casualties and significant material damage. The Sudanese army did not respond to requests for comment, and responsibility for the attack has not been independently confirmed.

Dozens injured and thousands displaced

More than 20 injured people were admitted to the Amet Bek hospital, where MSF teams are working alongside South Sudan's health ministry. "We have so far admitted more than 20 patients, including several in critical condition. "People with burns were also admitted," said Dr. Christian Lindauer, the organization's head of medical operations at the hospital.

Ngor told Reuters that about 8,000 people were displaced after the attack. The fire has hampered access to the affected parts of the market and the recovery of bodies.

South Sudan's foreign ministry has summoned the Sudanese ambassador and urged Sudan to refrain from actions that endanger civilians and property. Juba insists that the disputes over Abyei be resolved diplomatically.

The strike comes against the backdrop of the war in Sudan

Sudan has been at war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has already spilled over into border areas, with other deadly drone attacks reported in recent days.

Abyei is an oil-rich region whose status has remained unresolved since a 2005 peace deal and South Sudan's independence in 2011. The Amie market serves the Ngok Dinka and Miseria communities. The search for victims, medical assistance and diplomatic efforts between the two countries are ongoing following the attack.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, amp.dw.com