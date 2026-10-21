Drones kill two in Kharkiv region, hit Kiev too

Two elderly people were killed and 11 people were injured in an attack by Russian drones on the village of Korotich in Kharkiv region. A two-month-old boy and an 8-year-old girl were among the injured. All were provided with the necessary medical care.

According to regional governor Oleg Sinegubov, an 81-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were killed in the attack. The injured suffered an acute stress reaction. 13 private homes and a car were damaged, and an outbuilding was destroyed.

A strike on a transport facility in Kiev

„Overnight, the village of Korotich in the Kharkiv region was subjected to a massive attack by enemy drones. The attack killed an 81-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, Sinegubov reported.

A Russian drone hit a transport infrastructure facility in the Solomensky district of Kiev. A fire broke out after the strike, and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

On the evening of October 20, drones also attacked other parts of the Ukrainian capital. Debris fell on open terrain in the Svyatoshynsky district, and according to preliminary data, no one was injured.

The attacks on Kiev on October 20 injured 21 people and killed one person. The new strikes come as Ukrainian authorities report continued drone attacks on the capital and Kharkiv region.

Sources: pravda.com.ua