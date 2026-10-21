Elon Musk ordered the delay of the work of the Starshield system, which unpleasantly surprised Ukraine

The owner of the American company "SpaceX" Elon Musk has ordered the delay of the work of the military version of its satellite system "Starlink", on which Ukraine relies, writes the "Wall Street Journal", quoted by Reuters.

The American daily refers to representatives of the US authorities and sources familiar with the case.

The Reuters agency makes the reservation that it cannot confirm this information for now.

According to the sources of the "Wall Street Journal" Both Elon Musk and Donald Trump have expressed their displeasure over the past week over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, which the US president blames for high energy prices. Some of the quoted US officials claim that the owner of "SpaceX" decided last week to limit the speed at which the "Starshield" system transmits data to Ukraine.

"Wall Street Journal" came out with this publication against the backdrop of Trump and Musk's contradictory statements on the subject.

On Friday, the US president said that neither he nor the richest man in the world were to blame for the delay in the work on the military version of "Starlink", which unpleasantly surprised Ukraine.

Musk, for his part, said that the US government is responsible for any restrictions on "Starshield".

However, both of them called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to step down.

Yesterday, Trump said that Ukraine should agree to an agreement to end the war with Russia.