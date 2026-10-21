Support for Marine Le Pen increases after unrest in France

Support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen is increasing after unrest in France, according to a public opinion survey published in the newspaper "Figaro".

The poll, conducted by the French institutes IFOP and "Fiducial" for the daily newspaper and two other media outlets in the country - L'Equipe television and "Sud Radio", predicts a runoff with radical left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon in next year's presidential elections. Sociologists expect center-right candidate Edouard Philippe, a former prime minister under President Emmanuel Macron, to fail to qualify for the May runoff in all scenarios.

The poll gives Le Pen a score of 34-38 percent in the first round in April - 1-2 percentage points more than in the previous similar poll. Mélenchon is second with 15-20 percent.

Edouard Philippe receives a maximum of 15 percent - 3 percentage points less than in the previous poll. Another former prime minister under President Macron - centrist Gabriel Attal, has support of 13 percent.

Support for Raphael Glucksmann from the left is between 12 and 16 percent, meaning he will likely fight for third place with Edouard Philippe.

In the runoff, the poll predicts that Marine Le Pen will win against all her potential rivals. The far-right leader is expected to receive 56-58 percent of the vote. Her victory would be most convincing against Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who would receive 68 percent and 32 percent respectively.

The survey was conducted from Saturday, when France was gripped by riots, to Monday.

Marine Le Pen's lead was expected, with pollsters predicting a rise in her support, given her promise of a "peaceful France," notes "Figaro".