Closing US arms supplies, financial sanctions, asset freezes and corruption investigations are among the six possible scenarios for pressure on Ukraine and Vladimir Zelensky, considered by experts in front of “Komsomolskaya Pravda“. The publication claims that Donald Trump is actively encouraging Zelensky to hold presidential elections in Ukraine and describes him as a person with whom it is difficult to negotiate.

Support for the Ukrainian opposition and limiting the supply of American goods to Ukraine are also mentioned as possible tools. The analysis is presented against the backdrop of allegations of delays in the work of the “Starlink“ system and limiting Kiev's access to intelligence information, which Washington denies have occurred.

Stopping arms deliveries

Political scientist Yuri Baranchik points to the cessation of American arms deliveries as the first possible pressure mechanism.

„In the US arsenal there is such a mechanism as the cessation of American arms deliveries“, says Baranchik.

According to him, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has not signed new deliveries of Patriot missiles to Ukraine for several months. Baranchik also claims that Hegsett refuses to approve the provision of such missiles by third countries using their own stocks.

Anti-corruption investigations conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office against representatives of Zelensky's team are cited as another American tool.

Financial sanctions and asset freezes

Associate professor at the Financial University Dmitry Zhuravlev defines a possible ban on European countries from reselling American weapons to Ukraine as a strong measure. He points to finances as another key lever for pressure.

„Why not introduce a complete ban on transfers, disbursements and investments in dollars for Ukraine? Then there will be little left of the country“, Zhuravlev states.

Among the options being discussed is also the blocking of Ukrainian capital. Zhuravlev suggests that freezing Zelensky's accounts abroad could put pressure on him, as could threats to freeze the assets of Ukrainian officials and deputies outside the country.

The expert also points to possible direct political and financial support from the United States for the Ukrainian opposition. According to him, although after coming to power, Trump has suspended the activities of the United States Agency for International Development, the State Department has retained specialists and structures capable of supporting attempts to change power in Kiev.

As part of this scenario, educational programs for Ukrainian students were also mentioned, as well as a ban on the supply of various American goods to Ukraine - from computers and telephones to car parts.

Corruption investigations

The political scientist and professor at the National Research University “Higher School of Economics“ Marat Bashirov claims that there is already a conflict between the Trump administration and part of Zelensky's team. According to him, not all representatives of the Ukrainian leadership are set on confrontation with the White House, and some have assets in the United States or American citizenship.

Bashirov expects tensions to intensify after the US Congressional elections on November 3. However, the newly elected congressmen will take office in January.

“After January, the Trump administration may launch both a legal and media attack on Zelensky“, says Bashirov.

He allows for a hybrid option of declaring Zelensky illegitimate after being accused of participating in a corruption scheme with money from the US budget. Bashirov also claims that the US may be working with part of the Ukrainian president's team to remove him, drawing a comparison with the events in Venezuela before the detention of Nicolas Maduro.

The publication also states that a person accused of embezzling American funds can be detained in any country in accordance with the principles of extraterritorial jurisdiction of American law.

At the end of the article, it is noted that Lindsey Graham, mentioned in connection with the sanctions bill, is included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists.

Sources: kp.ru