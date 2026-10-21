Russian drone hits 24-storey apartment building in Kiev, two dead

Two people were killed and one was injured when a Russian drone hit a 24-storey apartment building in Kiev. The strike was carried out early in the morning in the Svyatoshynskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, with the drone hitting the 20th floor.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the hit and the fire that broke out. “A hit was registered in the Svyatoshynskyi district of a 24-storey apartment building at the level of the 20th floor. There is a fire“, he announced.

The Kiev City Military Administration specified that two people were killed and one person was injured in the strike. The injured person is receiving medical assistance.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the fire broke out in an apartment on the 20th floor and covered an area of about 70 square meters. The structures of the apartment were partially destroyed. When clearing the debris, rescuers found the bodies of two people.

Fires and fallen drones in two more districts

The consequences of the attack were also recorded in the Desnyansky and Solomensky districts of Kiev.

In the Desnyansky district, a drone fell on parked cars. Seven cars caught fire in the courtyard of an apartment building. Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 50 square meters.

In the Solomensky district, a drone fell on open terrain. According to preliminary data, there was no fire there.

New attacks on Kiev

On October 20, Russian forces attacked Kiev with strike drones, including jet drones. Several areas of the capital were hit, and among the damaged objects were residential buildings, medical facilities, a restaurant, a market, and cars. City authorities and law enforcement agencies reported one dead and injured.

On the night of October 19, Kiev was subjected to a massive missile and drone attack. A 21-year-old woman died in it, and other injuries were reported. Residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, and the Chernigovskaya metro station were damaged.

Sources: unian.net