US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said today that in his opinion yesterday's meeting in the Norwegian capital Oslo between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US special envoy Steve Witkoff was "positive", without "anything unexpected" or "surprising", Reuters reported, BTA reported.

According to the US top diplomat, Witkoff is on his way to St. Petersburg.

"Now, armed with these ideas (from the meeting with Zelensky - ed.), he can share them in St. Petersburg with the Russian side. And let's see if we are able to make some progress," Rubio told media representatives in Mumbai. He arrived in India yesterday for a two-day visit.

According to Reuters, Witkoff will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his advisor on investment and foreign economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

In Oslo, Zelensky said after the meeting that Ukraine has a clear vision of how to achieve peace in the war with Russia, Ukrinform reported.

Ukraine has a clear vision of how to achieve peace in the war with Russia and wants the United States to consider these ideas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference in Oslo after a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Ukrinform reported.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else and that only Russia has chosen to continue the killings.

The Ukrainian head of state also stressed that Ukraine was the first to support the US position on a ceasefire in the energy sector, but Russian leader Vladimir Putin has responded with a refusal. As Zelensky noted, Ukraine continues to work to find a solution to this issue.