French Mirage 2000D crashes, pilot killed

A French Mirage 2000D fighter jet crashed during a training flight in northeastern France. The pilot died and the navigator who was on board remains missing, the French Defense Ministry announced.

The crash occurred late on the evening of October 20 in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department, near Nancy. The plane was based at Nancy-Auchet air base and crashed at around 23:35 local time in an area between the villages of Rogéville, Domèvre-en-Haute and Tremblécourt, north of Nancy.

Search for second crew member

There were two servicemen on board - a pilot and a navigator. The pilot was confirmed dead, while rescue teams are still searching for the navigator.

The mayor of the nearby town of Pont-à-Mouzon, Henri Le||||?oa, said that a large police and fire brigade force had been sent to the area. Wreckage from the plane was found using a drone, but no further details were released while the emergency operation was ongoing.

A crisis coordination centre has been set up in Rogéville. Local authorities have warned of possible traffic disruptions in the area due to the large-scale search and rescue operation.

The causes of the crash are being investigated

A judicial investigation has begun to establish the circumstances and cause of the fighter jet's crash. There is currently no official version of the cause of the incident.

The Mirage 2000D is a two-seat French fighter jet used for training and combat missions. The aircraft took off from the Nancy-Auchet base, which is located in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department.

Sources: aa.com.tr, europe1.fr, tf1info.fr