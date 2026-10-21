A Kremlin official has warned a German government official that an attempted sabotage of the Leipzig airport would not be Moscow's last target. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources. The Russian official's name was not disclosed.

The contact was made after German authorities uncovered an attempted attack on the Leipzig/Halle airport. In August, a drone with an explosive device was found near a Ukrainian transport plane “Antonov An-124“. It was later determined that there were several drones.

On September 1, Germany officially accused Russia of being behind the sabotage attempt. Moscow denies the accusations. The German government has described the incident as a hybrid attack, and the American agency „Reuters“ reported that, according to Berlin, the drones used, the components, the explosives and the triggering technology are similar to elements of other Russian hybrid operations.

Washington warned European services

European representatives told the WSJ that, according to American intelligence, dissatisfaction with the lack of results both on the front and in talks with Washington had grown in Moscow over the summer. According to these assessments, Ukraine has not accepted the demands made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sources of the publication familiar with American intelligence assessments claim that it was Putin who personally ordered the intensification of sabotage and covert operations against NATO countries. After a visit to Moscow, CIA Director John Ratcliffe has informed European intelligence agencies and politicians that Russia is stepping up such activities.

New incidents in Europe

According to the publication, the attempted sabotage in Leipzig has been followed by an increase in incidents in European countries. In August, arson attacks were carried out at drone manufacturing plants in Estonia and Poland.

Slovak authorities announced that they had prevented a planned arson attack on a Ukrainian drone factory in the country. In recent weeks, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria have also stated that they have been the target of sabotage attacks against Starlink ground stations.

These cases are part of broader accusations by Western governments against Moscow of conducting covert operations in Europe. The German accusation for the incident at Leipzig airport remains rejected by the Russian side.

Sources: meduza.io, apnews.com, reutersconnect.com