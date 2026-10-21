Kremlin believes Western support for Ukraine is on the verge of collapse

Yesterday's meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Norway is a leading topic in the Western press.

The United States has resumed sharing intelligence with Kiev about Russian missile strikes, Zelensky said after his meeting with Witkoff. The British newspaper "Guardian" draws attention to these words of the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky said that Ukraine is again receiving advance warnings about ballistic missile attacks, which appeared to have been suspended by the White House last week, the newspaper said. The Ukrainian leader noted that this move by the US (the resumed sharing of intelligence data, BTA note) will save people, recalls "The Guardian".

"It is very important for our people, for children, for the elderly, for civilians, because we know when the ballistic missiles are coming. We are grateful to the American side," the President of Ukraine said.

"The Guardian" notes that Steve Witkoff will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin today after the conversation with Zelensky in Norway, which the American representative described as constructive. Witkoff will try to "pave the way for direct three-way and broader multilateral talks", a US official told Reuters.

The meeting in Oslo took place against the backdrop of the biggest crisis in US-Ukraine relations since Russia invaded on a full-scale nearly five years ago, commented the "Guardian" newspaper, recalling that US President Donald Trump accused Zelensky of failing to end the war and that Ukraine needed a new leader.

Yesterday, Trump hinted that Zelensky was the main obstacle to reaching an agreement. "We want Zelensky to make a deal. He can make a deal. He could have made a deal two years ago when we had our little conversation in the Oval Office," the US president also said, quoted by the British publication.

"Guardian" also notes that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, joined the conversation between Witkoff and Zelensky via video link. The meeting was also attended by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as well as European and British security officials.

Zelensky said that he had earlier had a positive conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Guardian emphasizes. In response to a question about whether Ukraine was now losing the war, following the recent hostile actions of the US, Zelensky replied: "Of course we are not losing. But we are losing people because of Russian attacks, we are also losing time. It's a shame".

The Ukrainian leader said that in his conversation with Rubio he raised the issue of restrictions imposed last week on the sharing of "Starshield" with Ukraine - the military version of billionaire Elon Musk's satellite internet service "Starlink". The delay in the "Starshield" signal has had a significant negative impact on Ukraine's ability to carry out medium-range drone attacks on Russian combat positions.

Zelensky said he had offered Ukraine to stop long-range attacks on Russian oil refineries - a key demand of Trump - if the US supplied Kiev with "Patriot" anti-missile systems. The Pentagon has blocked the delivery of "Patriot" for Kiev, paid for by other countries, making Kiev more vulnerable than ever to air strikes.

The Ukrainian president said yesterday that he was against Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea of a trilateral meeting in the Russia-US-China format, to be held next month and dedicated to reaching a deal for Ukraine, the "Guardian" points out.

"There can be nothing for Ukraine without Ukraine. "If it's about Ukraine and our future, it can only be acceptable if we are at the negotiating table," the Ukrainian leader said, quoted by the Guardian.

The crisis between Washington and Kiev began 10 days ago, when Trump said he was lifting US sanctions on Russian diesel in an attempt to lower diesel prices before the US midterm elections.

Elon Musk has ordered the Starlink signal to be slowed down in Ukraine, another British newspaper, The Times, writes. Some representatives say Musk discussed the reduction in signal speed with President Trump before doing so, others say he acted without consulting the White House, the daily notes.

V. The Daily Telegraph focuses on the words of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio from his conversation with Zelensky. According to the British publication, Rubio told Zelensky that Trump was not against him. He explained that the allegations that the US had stopped support for Ukraine had irritated the American president.

Steve Witkoff will meet with Putin in Russia today, amid Trump's calls for Ukraine to make a deal to settle the war, writes the "Independent" newspaper.

This British publication also draws attention to the words of Volodymyr Zelensky that the US has resumed sharing intelligence information after the constructive dialogue in Oslo, where he met with Steve Witkoff.

However, the Kremlin still believes that Western support for Ukraine is about to collapse, writes the American newspaper "Washington Post".

While the meeting in Oslo was underway, air raid sirens continued to echo in Kiev, notes the "Pais" newspaper. Local authorities said that Russian drones damaged a hospital and a medical center in two districts of the Ukrainian capital and that five people were injured, the Spanish publication noted.