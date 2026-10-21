Rubio: Without US help, Ukraine would not exist

Without the help of the United States, Ukraine would not exist as a sovereign state. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to India, Bloomberg reported.

„If it were not for the help of the United States, especially during the Trump administration, Ukraine would not exist now. Ukraine as a sovereign state would not exist“, Rubio said.

Rubio denied that Trump had advance knowledge

His statement was made in response to a question about a publication in The Wall Street Journal, according to which the head of SpaceX Elon Musk ordered the work of the Starlink satellite system in Ukraine to be delayed.

The system is used by Ukrainian forces for communications and to help counter Russian air attacks. The publication also claims that Musk discussed the decision with President Donald Trump after information about the restriction became public. According to a source familiar with the matter cited by the publication, administration officials were informed before the decision took effect.

Rubio said he had no information that Trump had advance knowledge. He also rejected the claim that the US government had directed the process.

„It is false that we had any foreknowledge or direction in this process“, the Secretary of State said.

According to him, the United States cannot control how a private company uses or manages its product. Rubio added that Washington “will no longer take a defensive position“ on the subject and described the Ukrainian servicemen as very brave in resisting Russia.

Pentagon: We did not issue an order

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also stated that the US side had not restricted the work of Starlink for the Ukrainian military.

„We have not withdrawn anything. There are conditions for the provision of the service, which ultimately must be met. Starlink has the right to make such decisions“, Hegseth said. He added that in his opinion there has been no change and the Pentagon has not issued any orders on the matter.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that US senators are demanding an investigation and accountability of those who restricted access to Starlink in Ukraine. Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick said that those who restrict Starshield's activities will be subject to a thorough investigation and will bear full responsibility.

Rubio also comments on the war talks

The Secretary of State also spoke about the visit of President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to St. Petersburg amid talks to end the war.

Rubio said that the talks are currently focused on the future of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. According to him, several “creative ideas” have been proposed to overcome differences, but negotiations remain complicated.

“Both sides will have to make some concessions. I think the main goal for Ukraine is to provide long-term security and protection so that it is never again subject to invasion or attack“, Marco Rubio said.

Sources: unian.net, bloomberg.com, apnews.com