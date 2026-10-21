US Ambassador to Belgium assures that Washington will trigger Article 5 of NATO if any country is attacked

US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White said in an interview with a local media outlet that his country will trigger Article 5 of the Washington Treaty if a NATO country is attacked. I strongly recommend not attacking a NATO country, that would be a very bad idea, White said, when asked if the US would react if Russia attacked a NATO country, BTA reported.

According to him, the US is not stopping or deliberately delaying the transfer of intelligence data to Ukraine. The ambassador assured that US President Donald Trump is not taking Russia's side, but is making genuine efforts to achieve peace. He called for more time to be given to this process.

White expressed confidence that Trump's efforts would yield results and that this was a top priority for the president. The ambassador acknowledged the important role of Europe, and Belgium in particular, in achieving peace in Ukraine. According to him, the American negotiator, Steve Witkoff, is the closest to Trump and the fact that he is busy with the negotiations shows Trump's true will to advance the peace process.

NATO will send more maritime surveillance aircraft, radar systems and drones to the Black Sea, the alliance said after a series of deadly drone attacks on ships in the region linked to Russia's war in Ukraine, Reuters reported in the meantime.

The announcement of the measures came after the pact's main executive body, the North Atlantic Council, discussed security in the Black Sea at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

In addition to aircraft, drones and radar systems, NATO member states have sent or will send members or teams of their intelligence to conduct a forensic assessment of explosives, said NATO military spokesman - American Colonel Martin O'Donnell.

The pact has yet to determine who is responsible for the recent spate of attacks. Military analysts have said Russia is the most likely perpetrator, but Moscow has not claimed responsibility.

Last week, seven sailors were reported missing after drones struck two chemical tankers near Romania's Black Sea coast, setting the ships on fire and raising new concerns about the security of Ukraine's key shipping route.



At least five other cargo ships have been hit off the coast of Romania and neighboring Bulgaria in the past 10 days. At least 23 sailors were reported missing or dead.

"NATO Permanent Representatives met at the North Atlantic Council to discuss security in the Black Sea," wrote on the social platform Ex Alliance spokeswoman Alison Hart.

"NATO has already strengthened its capabilities along the eastern flank, including the arsenal to counter drones. We are sending additional forces and assets to the region, including for surveillance, intelligence and forensics," she added.