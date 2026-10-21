Russia has released American citizen Steven Hubbard, who was serving a sentence for mercenary activities in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin announced the decision during his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, and Witkoff confirmed the release.

According to Putin, Hubbard is already at Pulkovo airport and is preparing to leave for the United States. Witkoff thanked him for the decision, saying: „Because of you, he is returning to his family.“ Russian state media reported that the American was released during the envoy's visit.

Hubbard convicted of mercenary activities

Steven Hubbard is a 74-year-old retired teacher from Michigan. He was detained in April 2022 in the Ukrainian city of Izyum after Russian forces took control of the area.

In 2024, a Russian court sentenced him to six years and 10 months in prison after a closed-door trial. According to the Russian indictment, Hubbard signed a contract with the Ukrainian armed forces, received training, weapons and ammunition, and participated in guarding a military post.

Russian state media reported that he pleaded guilty. However, his American lawyer Martin De Luca said that Hubbard denied the charges and said that he was not part of a combat or military unit. The American administration described him as being unlawfully detained.

Release coincided with talks on Ukraine

The case was raised by Donald Trump with Putin immediately before Witkoff's visit. The American president said that he had spoken at length with the Russian leader and requested Hubbard's release. “Let's see what happens“, Trump said, hinting that there could be developments in the case in the coming days.

Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo. The meeting was also attended by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and representatives of European countries and NATO.

A US representative described the talks as constructive and said that key elements of a possible peace framework were discussed. Among them are guarantees for Ukraine's security, a post-war economic plan and a broader European security architecture.

Washington seeks path to negotiations

The main goal of Witkoff's meeting with Putin is to present new ideas discussed with the Ukrainian side and European partners. According to the US representative, the envoy should prepare the opportunity for direct trilateral negotiations between the US, Russia and Ukraine, as well as for a broader multilateral format.

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said that the conflict in Ukraine is the main focus of the talks, but did not give guarantees of an immediate agreement. The St. Petersburg meeting is the ninth in-person meeting between Witkoff and Putin.

Jared Kushner, who is also involved in Washington's negotiating efforts, was not present in person due to illness. He was expected to join remotely.

Sources: bbc.com, apnews.com, investing.com