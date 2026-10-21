US regulars take over training of Ukrainians

US regulars will take over training of Ukrainian service members in Bavaria, moving the mission to a more permanent model after about 10 years under National Guard leadership. Training will continue at the US Army Garrison Command in Bavaria and adjacent training grounds, which are the largest US training areas in Europe.

The 86th Infantry Brigade of the Vermont National Guard has completed its rotation as the lead unit of the Joint Multinational Training Group for Ukraine. This happened on October 15 during a ceremony to remove the battle flags on the grounds of Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

Regular units replace guard rotations

From now on, the task will be carried out by units of the US Army in Europe and Africa already stationed in Germany and by the 7th Army Training Command. The change appears to be part of a broader reallocation of responsibilities aimed at using resources available on the ground and limiting duplication.

“The removal of the flags of the Joint Multinational Training Group for Ukraine marks a change in how we will meet the training needs of our Ukrainian partners in a more permanent and sustainable way,“ said Colonel Michael Wiseman, senior spokesman for US Army Europe. He said the change does not diminish the military's support and commitment to Ukraine.

The new tasking was announced just days after National Guard soldiers handed over command of the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment from Vilseck and supporting units from the 1st Infantry Division.

Over 24,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained

The mission began in 2015 in Yavoriv, Ukraine, a year after Russia annexed Crimea. Following the full-scale Russian invasion, it was moved to Grafenwöhr in 2022.

Over the past decade, about 150 National Guard soldiers have deployed on nine-month rotations in Europe. They have been training Ukrainian forces in joint maneuvers and the use of combined arms under the guidance of U.S. security and training structures. The Vermont brigade is the 18th and final rotation.

Since the mission moved to Germany, more than 24,000 Ukrainian service members have been trained. The training has covered 50 types of equipment and specialized areas, including 300 training courses.

The U.S. military will continue to coordinate support for Ukrainian forces through U.S. European Command and NATO’s Training and Assistance Structure for Ukraine. It has the primary responsibility to coordinate training between allies and partner nations.

Brigadier General Terry Tillis, commander of the 7th Army Training Command, led the ceremony in Grafenwoehr and recognized the professionalism and contributions of Vermont soldiers.

“This impact will continue to be seen in the readiness, resilience and capabilities of the soldiers we have trained,“ said outgoing commander Col. Frank Tantillo.

Sources: stripes.com