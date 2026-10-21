Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow considers the sale of drones to Ukraine by a Japanese company a hostile step and warned of a sharp reaction, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Zakharova said that Russia will react after the Japanese company “Terra Drone“ announced last week that it had delivered drones to Ukraine.

“Attempts by the Japanese authorities to justify this by claiming that the cooperation of the “Terra Drone“ corporation with the Ukrainian military is just a private initiative, are completely unconvincing“, Zakharova said during her regular weekly press conference.

“In this regard, we clearly state that such hostile actions against Russia will not remain unanswered. They will be met with a firm response and measures that will be felt by Tokyo in the relevant areas,“ she added.

Meanwhile, it became clear that a German citizen has been arrested in Russia on charges of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine.

A German citizen has been arrested in Russia for fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSS) announced today, quoted by Agence France-Presse and Russian news agencies.

After arriving in Ukraine in November 2025, the man, who had previously fought in Afghanistan and Syria, “signed a three-year contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)” before deserting due to unpaid salaries, the FSS noted.

According to Russian intelligence, he was a sniper in one of the structural divisions of the forces for territorial security of Ukraine in the period 2016-2018. British citizens also served in this unit.