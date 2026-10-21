Zelensky supports trilateral talks with Trump and Putin to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he supports holding trilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. He expressed hope that the visit of US special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia on Wednesday will lead to a positive outcome, reports “Reuters“, reports News.bg.

In an interview for the Fox News program “Fox & Friends“, Zelensky described his meeting with Witkoff, held in Oslo on Tuesday, as productive. The Ukrainian leader stressed that his country is ready to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“I hope that in a few hours - I don't know exactly how many - we will have some result, God willing, positive“, said Zelensky, commenting on the upcoming talks of the American envoy to Russia.

According to the Ukrainian president, the first step towards achieving peace should be a freeze in hostilities. This would create the necessary conditions for diplomatic negotiations and the conclusion of an agreement backed by reliable guarantees for Ukraine's security.

Zelensky welcomed Donald Trump's calls for a ceasefire and stressed the importance of the direct participation of the leaders of the three countries in finding a way out of the war.

“It is important to negotiate trilaterally“, the Ukrainian president said, referring to a possible meeting between him, Trump and Putin.

He added that including European countries in the negotiation process would be an even better option.

In the interview, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the United States for restoring intelligence sharing with Ukraine. He also expressed hope that restrictions on the use of the Starlink and Starshield satellite services, which are essential for communications and military operations of Ukrainian forces, would be lifted in the near future.