Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia sign agreement on cooperation in the defense industry

Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia have signed an agreement to expand cooperation in the defense industry. The document covers the joint production of military products, research and development, as well as technical training, the Turkish publication “Ekonomim“ reports, BTA reports.

The memorandum was signed today in the Qatari capital Doha by representatives of the defense ministries of the four countries. The agreement reflects their intention to deepen cooperation and develop their strategic partnerships.

Among the signatories of the document are Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, Indonesia's Deputy Defense Minister Yusuf Jauhari, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Turkey's Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler.

The main goal of the agreement is to stimulate joint projects in military production and strengthen the defense capabilities of the four countries. It is also planned to expand cooperation in the field of technical military training, scientific research and development of new technologies, "Economim" reports.

The memorandum is named "Bedir", which means "full moon". According to the Turkish publication, the name symbolizes the complementarity of the four countries and emphasizes the military and economic significance of the agreement reached.