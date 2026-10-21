North Korea to resume propaganda broadcasts along border with South Korea by end of October

North Korea plans to resume propaganda broadcasts against South Korea by the end of October through loudspeakers located along the entire border between the two countries. This was stated by Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, quoted by Reuters, reports News.bg.

According to the agency, the decision creates the prerequisites for further aggravation of tension along the heavily fortified border line.

The planned step calls into question one of the main achievements with which South Korean President Lee Jae-myeon associates his efforts to reduce tensions with Pyongyang. Last year, his administration halted propaganda broadcasts from the South Korean side and dismantled fixed loudspeakers along the border.

In a scathing statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) after a visit to the border area, Kim Yo-jong said North Korean tactical units were taking up new positions. She described the upcoming deployment of loudspeakers along the entire border as the “most legitimate measure and adequate response” to South Korea’s actions.

“Our tactical groups are taking up new positions, and within October, loudspeakers for psychological warfare against the Republic of Korea will be activated along the entire border,” Kim Yo-jong said, using South Korea’s official name.

She said she had visited several sites in the border area early this morning with North Korean Army Marshal Pak Jong-chon. During their visit, the two found that the area was completely blocked and that reinforcement measures were continuing to be strengthened.

Kim Yo-jong accused South Korean forces of issuing warnings through loudspeakers and firing warning shots at at least two locations. She said the North Korean troops were showing restraint but were also making detailed preparations for possible contingencies.

“If the enemy's provocative warning fire goes beyond its stated purpose and poses a real threat to the security of our territory or our soldiers, our border troops will mercilessly eliminate the armed bandits who have lost their minds,“ she warned.

Kim Yo-jong's statement came a day after Seoul said it would punish “resolutely” any further provocation by Pyongyang if North Korea carries out its threats to strengthen its military presence along the border.

According to the KCNA, Kim Yo-jong also announced that new North Korean units with firepower have already “taken up their firing positions“ along the border line.