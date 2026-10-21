Moldova negotiates with Ukraine for natural gas supplies and more favorable contracts

Moldova is conducting intensive negotiations with Ukraine for possible cooperation in the natural gas market, aimed at securing additional supplies and more favorable contractual terms. The topic will be discussed during the visit of Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan to Kiev later this week, the national news agency MOLDPRES reported, BTA reports.

During today's government meeting, Tofan pointed out that Ukraine's own natural gas production and the presence of a surplus of the raw material could open up opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

„We have engaged in very intensive discussions regarding possible cooperation in the gas market. As you know, Ukraine produces gas, there is a surplus and we are conducting very intensive negotiations with the Ukrainian side to find solutions in the interests of both countries“, said Tofan.

The upcoming talks in Kiev will also cover other issues of common interest. Among them are cooperation in energy, water resources management, trade and security.

In parallel with the negotiations with Ukraine, the Moldovan authorities are also exploring other options for natural gas supplies. Chisinau is holding talks with potential suppliers from Azerbaijan, Qatar and Turkmenistan, with the aim of agreeing on better conditions for purchasing the raw material in the medium and long term.

Efforts to diversify supplies are being undertaken in the context of rising prices on international markets. According to data presented by the prime minister, the market price of natural gas has reached 86 euros per megawatt-hour, compared to 26 euros in January.

Tofan stressed that the government cannot control international price levels, but it has the ability to negotiate more favorable conditions for natural gas supplies to Moldova.

“We cannot control the price of gas, because this is the price paid today by countries around the world. But we can secure contracts with better conditions in the medium term and potentially in the long term. Nobody is waiting for us with cheap gas prepared for us. We must act, negotiate, build relationships of trust and turn these relationships into better conditions for Moldova,“ the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, the price of natural gas for households in Moldova increased from October 1 to 26.14 lei per cubic meter, or approximately 1.30 euros including VAT. The nearly 29% increase was approved on September 28 by the National Energy Regulatory Agency.

Tariffs may be revised again by the end of the year, depending on price dynamics and developments on international markets.

Potential cooperation with Ukraine could provide Moldova with additional sources of natural gas. However, the effect on supply costs and domestic tariffs will depend on the terms agreed and subsequent market developments.