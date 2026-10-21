Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad region, two pilots injured

A Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the Kaliningrad region during a training flight, the Interfax news agency reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, News.bg reports.

The incident occurred in the Chernyakhovsky district, between the settlements of Timofeevka and Zeleny Bor. According to preliminary information, both crew members survived the crash, but were injured.

The cause of the plane crash has not yet been specified. The competent authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. There are currently no reports of other casualties or additional consequences from the fighter jet crash.

This is not the only such incident involving a Russian military aircraft in recent weeks. On October 6, a Mi-8 helicopter made a “hard landing” in the Zhupanovo area, in southern Kamchatka. There were three crew members on board, who were injured.