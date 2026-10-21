Putin meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in St. Petersburg today, TASS reports, News.bg reports.

During the meeting, the Russian head of state said that relations between Moscow and Beijing are developing successfully and dynamically.

The talks are taking place at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg, with high-ranking representatives of the two countries also participating, the Russian news agency notes.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced that a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is possible. The potential meeting could take place during the APEC forum in China next month.