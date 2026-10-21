Turkey prepares mandate to deploy military personnel to Saudi Arabia

Turkey will submit to parliament a mandate that would allow the deployment of military personnel to Saudi Arabia within the framework of a joint defense agreement between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. This was announced by a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party, quoted by Reuters, reports News.bg.

The mandate is expected to be submitted after parliament approves the draft law for the ratification of the agreement. Earlier this week, Turkey submitted for ratification the joint defense agreement signed in August. The country, which has the second-largest army in NATO, is moving closer to a formal commitment to mutual defense with Riyadh as Saudi Arabia battles the Houthis.

Turkish troops, who could be deployed in other countries under the agreement, will not take part in offensive operations. Initial plans call for technical staff and experts to be sent to Saudi Arabia to assist the country in air defense, electronic warfare technologies and other areas of defense support.

Two officials earlier told Reuters that Turkey's expected contribution would be limited to providing military equipment, intelligence sharing and weapons systems. According to them, there has been no deployment of forces in any other form within the alliance so far.

Ankara condemned the Houthi attacks and agreed to join a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, whose goal is to ensure the safety of shipping in the Red Sea.