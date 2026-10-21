Spain has strongly condemned the statements of Argentine President Javier Milley, who is on a visit to the country. The reason for the reaction was his statement in which he called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a "dictator" and called on voters to remove him from power weeks before parliamentary elections, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

In an official statement, the Spanish Foreign Ministry condemned the “external interference, attacks and insults“ made by the Argentine head of state.

“It is shameful for a person who holds the highest public office in a fraternal country to visit our country with the sole purpose of trying to create an atmosphere of polarization and violence“, the ministry said in a statement.