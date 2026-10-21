Hakan Fidan and Kaya Kallas discussed problems with grain supplies to world markets

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas discussed the difficulties with grain supplies to world markets due to tensions in the Black Sea. Fidan announced this to the Anadolu Agency after his visit to Belgium, Focus reports.

„We discussed the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the energy challenges they pose. We also discussed grain products that cannot reach world markets due to tensions in the Black Sea. "We discussed what will happen next, what we will do about it and what solutions can be found," the Turkish foreign minister said.

Fidan also said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was among the main topics of his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The two also discussed relations between Ankara and the Alliance, as well as progress in implementing decisions taken at the NATO summit in July.