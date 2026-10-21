The criminal investigation, within the framework of which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), is not related to either the activities of the central bank or its governor Andriy Pyshny. He stated this himself in a Facebook post, quoted by “Ukrinform“, reports News.bg.

Pyshny indicated that according to the court order, the proceedings under which the investigative actions were taken do not affect the work of the institution or his official duties as its head.

“Today, NABU detectives conducted searches, which the media have already reported on. The investigative actions carried out at the workplace require a comment not only from the institution itself. Therefore, I consider it necessary to express my position personally. According to the court order, the criminal proceedings within the framework of which these investigative actions were carried out do not affect either the activities of the National Bank of Ukraine or my official duties as its governor. "The investigators were looking for evidence in a case involving other circumstances and individuals," Pyshny said.

He stressed that the searches did not reveal any evidence of violations by him or NBU employees.

The governor confirmed his support for the independence of anti-corruption bodies and stated that he was ready to provide full cooperation to the investigation within the framework of the law.

According to him, the independence and institutional capacity of the National Bank are matters of principle, especially in times of war, when the stability of the financial system is of crucial importance for the state.

Pyshny also stated that he had no intention of participating in public disputes with people who spread speculation and conspiracy theories and have already presented "their distorted view of events." He insisted that all issues be resolved only in accordance with the procedure established by law.

The governor confirmed that he will continue to perform his duties, with his main priorities remaining financial stability, the sustainability of the banking system and the protection of the institutional independence of the central bank.

Earlier, on October 21, NABU announced that it was conducting searches at the National Bank of Ukraine and the home of one of its employees. The bureau specified that no persons were detained and no one was served with a notice of suspicion of committing a crime.