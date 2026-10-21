France's largest union has called for a general strike on November 5 amid ongoing social tensions in the country. The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) warned that France is facing a deep crisis and that living conditions for the majority of the population are deteriorating, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“The cost of living is high, wages are not rising, many people live in precarious conditions and young people have no prospects for development“, the union said today.

French unions had earlier called for peaceful protests across the country on November 5.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, CGT Secretary General Sophie Binet demanded a 10% increase in the minimum wage, a freeze on the prices of basic goods and greater support for companies laying off workers.

Binet also insisted that the draft budget for next year should eliminate planned cuts to social benefits. The document is due to be considered by parliament.

“Anger among young people, workers and pensioners is enormous. "Immediate and decisive measures are needed to meet their needs," the union leader told Prime Minister Le Corneille.

She added that union members would also join the protests planned for this Saturday. If necessary, they would help ensure safety during the marches by wearing red reflective vests.

Last Saturday, protests in France escalated into riots, arson and looting, DPA recalls.