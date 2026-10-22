Ballistic strike on Kiev: six injured

Six people were injured in a ballistic strike on Kiev on the night of October 22, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, and the Kiev City Military Administration reported. Four of the injured were hospitalized.

Hits were registered in the Dnipro and Darnytsia regions. In the Dnipro region, a car service building and a private residential building were hit. According to authorities, debris also fell on another private home, and there were fears that people might be under them. Debris was also found near a gas station.

“A car service building and a private home were hit in the Dniprovsky district,“ Vitali Klitschko reported.

Later, it was reported that a transport infrastructure facility in the Darnytsky district had been hit. In Kiev, airstrikes were announced several times in the evening due to threats from drones and missiles.

19 Russian attacks on the Pokrovskoye direction

On the front, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 165 combat clashes from the beginning of October 21 until the publication of the report. The most intense fighting was in the Pokrovskoye sector, where 19 Russian attacks were recorded.

Six attacks were recorded in the Kupyanskoye and Konstantinovskoye sectors, nine each in the Limanskoye and Gulyaipolskoye sectors, three in the Yuzhno-Slabozhany sectors, and isolated clashes were recorded in the Slavyanskoye, Aleksandrovskoye and Orekhovo sectors.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian forces carried out 49 air strikes, dropped 165 guided bombs, used 6,512 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,044 shelling of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops. These data are part of the Ukrainian military report and have not been independently confirmed.

Sources: pravda.com.ua