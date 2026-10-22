Two servicemen detained for murder of two women in Vinnytsia

Two servicemen have been detained on suspicion of murdering two women in Vinnytsia, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia Region reported. The crime was committed on the evening of October 20.

The bodies of the 46-year-old owner of the apartment and her 47-year-old acquaintance were found in an apartment on “Alexei Berest“ Street. They had stab wounds to the neck and torso.

“Police are hot on their trail to detain the suspects in the double murder of women in Vinnytsia. "Currently, investigative actions are being carried out against the detainees and all the details of the crime are being established," the police statement said.

According to the investigation, the two women were in the company of two servicemen aged 30 and 38. The four had been drinking alcohol, after which a sudden conflict broke out between them. The police claim that the men inflicted fatal injuries on the women and then left the scene.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, one of the servicemen voluntarily left his military unit. The identities of the two suspects were established in less than an hour, and they were detained in different areas of Vinnytsia.

The two are suspected of the intentional murder of two people, committed by a group of persons by prior agreement. The qualification is under point 1 and point 12 of part 2 of article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police specify that if the guilt is proven in court, the detainees may be sentenced to life imprisonment. Their guilt has not yet been established by a final court verdict, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sources: pravda.com.ua