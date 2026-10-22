EU seeks negotiator with Moscow on Ukraine, Belgium blocks dispute over Russian assets

European governments are discussing the appointment of a person to represent the interests of the European Union in possible negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. The debate intensified after the visit of the US special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia and his talks with Vladimir Putin.

According to Politico, member states fear that decisions on Ukraine could be made without direct European participation. American diplomacy is holding separate talks with Moscow and Kiev, and European capitals are looking for a way to guarantee the EU's presence in a possible future peace process.

„President Putin does not perceive the European Union as an authority. "He doesn't want to talk to Ursula von der Leyen, he doesn't talk to Kaia Kallas and he has stopped contacts with other European leaders, including Emmanuel Macron," Czech President Petr Pavel said.

Pavel called on the EU to appoint a person or group of people who would be given a mandate to speak on behalf of Europe. Among the options being discussed are European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaia Kallas.

Stub is among the names outside the institutions

Finland's President Alexander Stubb has also been mentioned as a possible European envoy. He has experience in relations with Russia, and Finland shares a 1,300-kilometer border with the Russian Federation. Diplomats say Stubb is among the few European leaders who have so far shown a willingness to take a political role in future negotiations.

Other diplomats believe Costa would be a better choice than von der Leyen or Kallas, as he could be seen as a more acceptable mediator. The European Commission, for its part, insists that the EU is already involved in preparing for possible negotiations.

On October 20 in Oslo, representatives of Ukraine, the United States and European partners discussed possible talks with Russia, with the main topics being territories, security and Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. The Commission was represented by Björn Seibert, Ursula von der Leyen's chief of staff.

Belgium rejects new discussion on Russian assets

Against this backdrop, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said that the European Commission would not renew the debate on using frozen Russian assets to cover Ukraine's financial needs.

„I am sure that the European Commission will not make proposals to cover Ukraine's financial needs through a new operation related to Russian assets. I am sure because that is what was said“, De Wever told the Belgian parliament.

Some 185 billion euros of the frozen assets of the Russian central bank are held in the Brussels-based depository Euroclear. Belgium has consistently opposed the use of the assets themselves, warning of possible legal, financial and judicial consequences.

Instead, EU leaders have agreed to a €90 billion loan for Ukraine for 2026 and 2027. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has requested an additional €70 billion for next year, as the agreed financing does not cover all the country's needs.

De Wever did not rule out individual member states raising the issue of Russian assets again. However, he said there was no longer strong support among European leaders for such an operation, and public calls for the funds to be seized could have legal consequences.

Sources: situation.mto.sh, brusselstimes.com, aa.com.tr