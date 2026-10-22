US and Israel prepare new strikes on Iran after the elections

The US and Israel have developed specific plans to renew strikes against Iran after the midterm elections in the United States on November 3. The preparations are for a short but intensive operation, The New York Times reported, citing US officials and others familiar with the discussions.

According to the publication, the US and Israeli militaries have intensified joint preparations, including flights over Iraq to practice strike maneuvers. Potential targets include Iran's nuclear sites, its missile and drone arsenal, as well as energy infrastructure.

Among the targets discussed is the deep underground site “Pickaxe Mountain“, linked to Tehran's nuclear program. It was not specified whether the possible operation would be carried out jointly by American and Israeli forces or with different participation of the two countries.

No final decision yet

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett met this week in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the discussions included possible new strikes against Iran. At the same time, there is no confirmation that President Donald Trump has approved the operation.

Trump previously said that the US would not launch new attacks before the election. “We are having productive talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran. We will not attack Iran at any time before the midterm elections, which will be held on November 3,“, he wrote.

The White House declined to confirm specific military plans. An administration official told The New York Times that it does not comment on military plans "that may or may not exist," adding that Trump is keeping all options open to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Sources: nytimes.com, aa.com.tr, apnews.com