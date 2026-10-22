One killed in attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia

One person was killed and eight were injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia. The attack took place on the evening of October 21, the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation said.

The injured were taken to hospital, with their condition ranging from mild to critical. “All the injured were immediately transported for medical attention”, the aviation authority said in a statement. The attack also caused material damage, the extent of which is being determined.

Saudi authorities have not indicated who was behind the attack or specified what type of weapon was used. Flights to the airport have been diverted, Flightradar24 reported. “King Fahd“ serves Dammam and the Persian Gulf region and is located near Bahrain and Qatar.

The United States is increasing its ships in the region

Against this backdrop, the number of American naval vessels in the Middle East could exceed 24 warships, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The American presence in the region includes aircraft carriers, air and missile defense ships, destroyers, landing ships and other vessels. Their deployment is part of Washington's efforts to maintain operational capabilities amid ongoing escalation with Iran and threats to shipping in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, the US military sent an additional aircraft carrier and thousands of troops to the region. According to the Associated Press, this resulted in a presence of more than 20,000 sailors and marines, as well as hundreds of aircraft.

The attack on Dammam airport is the latest attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. There is no official statement yet on the final extent of the damage or when air traffic to the airport will be fully restored.

Sources: apnews.com, wiky.com