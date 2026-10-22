Two injured in attack by hundreds of drones on Moscow

Two people were injured in the Troitsky Administrative District of Moscow in a nighttime attack by drones, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin reported.

According to him, from 8:30 p.m. on October 21 to 4:00 a.m. on October 22, 630 UAVs flew towards the Moscow region. “Most of them were destroyed by air defense forces on distant approaches,“ Sobyanin wrote in “Max“.

The mayor added that 163 drones were destroyed on the approaches to Moscow during the specified period. No details were given about the condition of the injured, their identities or the extent of any material damage in the Troitsky Administrative District.

Sobyanin posted six reports of downed drones between 02:22 and 03:41. “Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell“, the mayor said.

Flight restrictions

Due to the threat, the arrival and departure of aircraft at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports have been temporarily restricted. The measure was introduced by the Russian Civil Aviation Service with the argument of ensuring flight safety.

There have also been reports of explosions from Lipetsk, Tula, Kursk and Belgorod regions. RBC-Ukraine also reported a fire in a multi-storey building in Lipetsk, but this information has not been confirmed by an independent source.

The attack on Moscow is the latest in recent days. On October 20, Sobyanin reported three drones destroyed on the outskirts of the capital. According to data cited by “Interfax“, between October 10 and 17, 2,730 drones flew to the Moscow region, with 534 of them being shot down near Moscow.

Sources: rbc.ua, fontanka.ru, interfax.ru