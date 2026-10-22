Google Rejects Idea for “Trump Ocean”

US President Donald Trump said Google rejected his suggestion that the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans be renamed “Trump Ocean”. He spoke about the communication during a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia.

He said the idea was presented to the technology company after he sent a card with the words “Trump Ocean”. Trump claims that Google replied: “We can’t do that. Oceans are different and encompass many countries.“

The president said he was joking this time, but added that the proposal was not among the worst ideas he had heard.

The proposal was made on October 10

A few days earlier, at a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, Trump said that before the end of his term, the United States should have an “ocean“. At the time, he suggested “Ocean Trump“ and “Ocean of America“ as possible names, provoking laughter and applause from the audience.

The Atlantic and Pacific Oceans extend beyond the borders of the United States and are connected to numerous countries and international waters. This is precisely the reason given by Trump for Google not accepting the proposal.

Previous Google Maps Renamings

The idea of \u200b\u200b“Trump Ocean“ comes after two other changes related to geographical names. In 2025, the president ordered the Gulf of Mexico to be called “American Gulf“ in the United States. In August 2026, he ordered Lake Ontario to be designated as “American Lake“.

Google Maps reflected both names for users in the United States. In the case of the ocean, however, no change was announced in the mapping service, and Trump himself presented the proposal as a joke. There is no evidence that the White House has issued an executive order to rename the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans.

Sources: fox19.com, washingtonpost.com, malaymail.com