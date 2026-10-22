United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Democrats will dismantle the achievements of the Donald Trump administration if they win the November midterm elections. He delivered his message during the Republican convention for the midterm elections, held on September 9 and 10 in Dallas, Texas.

“If they get power, the first thing they will do is dismantle the achievements of President Trump“, Bessent said in his speech. According to the Associated Press, he presented the election as a direct choice between continuing the course of the current administration and returning to the policies of the Joe Biden presidency.

The border and the police at the center of the message

Besant accused Democrats of cutting funding for law enforcement and weakening control of the southern border of the country. “They will cut funding for law enforcement, open the borders and let criminals move freely“, the Treasury Secretary said.

He also said that Democrats would present their tax plans as aimed at the rich, but ultimately affect the middle class. According to Besant, the left puts cheap labor and the interests of migrants who violate American laws before those of citizens and local workers.

In his speech, the minister also used a sharp ideological tone, accusing Democrats of seeking to transform the country along the lines of socialist regimes. He did not present specific proposals from the Democratic Party that would confirm all the accusations made.

Besant defended Trump's economic course

The Treasury Secretary praised tax breaks, trade policy, energy development and the Trump Accounts program. According to him, some of the measures are aimed at expanding property and helping American families.

The Associated Press notes that Besant specifically defended the Trump Accounts, created by legislation known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The program, for children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028, could provide an initial $1,000 grant from the Treasury Department.

The Republican convention in Dallas was organized to mobilize voters ahead of the midterm elections. According to National Public Radio, Republican speakers portrayed the election as a referendum on Trump's administration as Democrats seek to regain control of Congress.

The vote will be held on November 3, 2026. It will determine control of the House and Senate for the final two years of Trump's term.

Sources: apnews.com, realclearpolitics.com, southcarolinapublicradio.org