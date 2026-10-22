Witkoff calls Putin a "humanist", Trump asked for comment

Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin could be called a humanist because of the release of American citizen Steven Hubbard, but refused to give an overall assessment of the Russian president.

“Well, I guess you could say that on this particular occasion“, Trump told reporters when asked about the words of his special envoy Steve Witkoff, who called Putin a “humanist”. “I would not say anything one way or the other”, the US president added.

Witkoff made his assessment during a meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg after Russia released Hubbard. “You are a humanist, Mr. President. I congratulate you, I recognize you and I thank you again”, the envoy said. His words drew criticism from US lawmakers, including from Republican Party representatives.

Trump has requested the release

Trump said he raised the issue of Hubbard with Putin during a phone call. “Steven is on his way home and will be with his family soon“, the president wrote on his social network.

According to him, the release took place without a prisoner exchange or other concession from the US side. Trump also said that if the new sanctions against Russia had come into force, the negotiations for Hubbard would have been terminated.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the issue had been raised by the US side for some time, and Putin decided to release the American on humanitarian grounds. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Hubbard had been pardoned and taken to the airport in St. Petersburg, from where he departed for the United States.

Hubbard was convicted in Russia in 2024.

Hubbard was detained after Russian authorities accused him of signing a contract with the Ukrainian army and participating in hostilities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In 2024, a Russian court sentenced him to six years and 10 months in prison on charges of mercenary service.

The trial is being held behind closed doors. The United States says Hubbard was wrongfully detained, and his lawyer and family dispute claims that he participated in military activity.

The release was announced during talks between Witkoff and Putin about the war in Ukraine. The American envoy proposed resuming technical talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, but no agreement was reported on the matter.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, investing.com