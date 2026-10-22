Sudan peace talks in Geneva end without breakthrough

Sudan peace talks in Geneva have ended without an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire or ceasefire. No date has been set for direct talks between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force.

The sixth consultative meeting was organized by Switzerland and the UN Secretary-General's envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto. Representatives of 21 countries and five international organizations participated in the forum. The Sudanese government and the Rapid Support Force were not directly present, as the format was designed to coordinate between international and regional mediators.

Two limited confidence-building measures

The UN has begun work on two measures that could reduce tensions between the warring parties. One involves a possible exchange of prisoners of war and detained civilians and military personnel. The other envisages facilitating the matriculation exams for all Sudanese students, regardless of where they are.

Haavisto stressed that these steps are still in the early stages. There is no confirmation that the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Force have accepted them, nor is there a deadline for their implementation. According to him, they are “small steps“ against the backdrop of the destruction and suffering caused by the war.

Mediators link security and political transition

The talks were divided into three strands: de-escalation and security, the political process and the regional consequences of the war. The participants stated that there is no military solution to the conflict and called on the parties to take concrete actions to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access.

“The protection of civilians and humanitarian access should not wait for a ceasefire and a political solution“, said Swiss State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alexander Fasel. According to him, security, the political process and humanitarian assistance should be seen as interrelated.

The participants rejected the creation of parallel governments and other structures that could threaten the unity of Sudan. They supported a political process led by Sudanese themselves and including civilians, women and youth.

Next meeting remains without date

The hosts said that there would be a seventh consultative meeting, but the date, venue and agenda would be determined later. Meanwhile, a technical group will continue to coordinate international initiatives.

The war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Force began in April 2023 and has led to massive displacement, destruction of infrastructure and a deepening humanitarian crisis. The Geneva meeting did not change the military situation, but it created closer coordination between the mediators and linked the ceasefire efforts to the preparation of a political transition.

Sources: en.sudannow.net, aijesnews.com