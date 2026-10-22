Two European women held captive in Niger released

Austrian Eva Gretzmacher and Swiss Claudia Abt have been released after more than 18 months in captivity in Niger and have arrived in Benghazi, eastern Libya. This was reported by Reuters, citing two official sources who requested anonymity.

The two women will be handed over to authorities in Austria and Switzerland after the completion of the necessary procedures. No details were given on how their release was negotiated, nor whether financial or other conditions were set.

The kidnappings took place in Agadez

Eva Gretzmacher was kidnapped from her home in the city of Agadez on January 11, 2025. She had lived in Niger for decades and was involved in social and educational initiatives.

Claudia Abt was kidnapped in the same city in April 2025. The Swiss woman also lived in Niger for a long time, where she supported local artisans and community projects.

According to publications by the local publication “Air Info“ the two women were being held in the area of the border between Niger and Mali. Various reports have cited the branch of “Islamic State“ as a possible abductor in the Sahel, but this information has not been officially confirmed.

They are expected to be handed over to European authorities

„Air info“ reported that a plane was scheduled to depart Benghazi on October 22, make a stopover in Vienna and then continue to Switzerland. The publication did not provide official confirmation of this plan.

In September, the Austrian Foreign Ministry announced that it had „encouraging information“ about Gretzmacher's fate, but warned: "The complex and very dangerous process of release and handover has not yet been successfully completed."

With the arrival of the two women in Benghazi, the longest phase of the crisis seems to be over, but their formal handover and the details of the release remain the next steps in the case.

Sources: marketscreener.com, orf.at, airinfoagadez.com