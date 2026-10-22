Russian trawlers spy on cables off UK

Russia is using fishing trawlers to spy on Britain's critical undersea cables, reports The Daily Telegraph. An analysis by the publication has found more than 500 cases where Russian ships have lingered over important communications cables connecting Britain to Europe and the United States, or have followed their routes for miles.

According to the publication, the vessels' behaviour suggests that they could be collecting data on the precise locations of the fibre-optic cables. The publication points out that such information could be used in a future conflict with NATO. The claims of intelligence do not mean that each of the more than 500 reported cases is a proven espionage operation.

London reports increasing suspicious activity

The British government confirms that suspicious activity around underwater infrastructure is being observed more often. In a written response to parliament on June 17, the authorities said that so far it has not led to an incident affecting a British cable. The Royal Navy and the Joint Maritime Security Center monitor the movement of ships in the country's waters 24 hours a day.

The government also says that about 64 underwater telecommunications cables are connected to the UK. They carry data for banking transactions, trade, daily communications, emergency services and military systems. According to the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, financial transactions worth around £1.4 trillion a day pass through the undersea cables.

Underwater infrastructure is already being monitored by Russian military vessels

The announcement about the trawlers comes after several operations in which the UK has monitored Russian military and specialist vessels. In April, the British armed forces said they had tracked a Russian operation in the North Atlantic involving a “Shark” class submarine and two vessels from the General Directorate for Deep Sea Research, known as GUGI. London says the vessels have been operating over critical underwater infrastructure, but there is no evidence of damage to cables or pipelines.

“These submarines are designed to survey underwater infrastructure in peacetime and sabotage it in conflict“, said British Defense Secretary John Healy.

The British government is preparing changes that would impose higher fines and prison sentences for owners and operators of vessels if they deliberately or recklessly damage underwater cables. Telecommunications Minister Liz Lloyd said that “if you act recklessly or deliberately target our cables, there will be serious consequences“.

At this stage, British authorities have not announced evidence that the Russian trawlers damaged a cable or committed sabotage. It has been confirmed that suspicious movement around the underwater infrastructure is being monitored, and London views the protection of the cables as part of the wider risk of Russian hybrid operations.

Sources: telegraph.co.uk, apnews.com, euronews.com