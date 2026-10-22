Europe and the US gave €350 billion to Ukraine, Witkoff and Kushner quarreled with Zelensky in Oslo

European support for Ukraine may come under increasing political and financial pressure, as the United States increases pressure on Kiev. Against this background, France is investigating a series of flights of unidentified drones over sensitive military sites near Toulon.

Europe, including Britain and Norway, has provided €236 billion to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion until April 2026, The Guardian reports. American support for the same period amounts to €115 billion. However, according to the publication, European countries will hardly be able to fully replace American capabilities in intelligence, missile defense and satellite communications.

The European Commission estimates the funding gap for Ukraine for 2027 at 70 billion euros. The plan to provide the funds is to be discussed by European Union leaders in December, before elections in France, Spain, Poland and Italy. According to analysts quoted by the British publication, the results of these elections could shake unity on the issue of aid to Kiev.

“This is not the time to withdraw our support for Ukraine“, said European Council President Antonio Costa at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, the question remains whether European governments will be able to maintain this position in the face of rising budget costs and expected successes of parties that oppose the continuation of military aid.

Pressure on Zelensky in Oslo

In Oslo, US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kushner participated remotely, and Witkoff was present in person. The meeting was part of diplomatic efforts to end the war.

According to The New York Times, the two representatives of President Donald Trump have rebuked Zelensky for his harsh comments towards the American head of state. The conversation took place against the backdrop of strained relations between Washington and Kiev and attempts by the US administration to advance a negotiation process with Russia.

The Norwegian government confirmed the participation of Witkoff and Kushner in the talks, which also included Zelensky, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Drones over military sites in France

Between October 9 and 13, unknown drones were detected near and over several military sites in the Toulon area, the French maritime prefecture announced. These include the naval base, a site of the General Directorate of Armaments in Toulon, and the 54th Artillery Regiment in the nearby city of Hyères.

The flights took place during the “Typhoon” exercise, which lasted from October 5 to 16. French authorities stressed that drones were not part of the maneuvers. Anti-drone systems were activated in each of the incidents, but the exact number and models of the aircraft were not established.

The French Maritime Prefecture said that no sensitive infrastructure was threatened. A judicial investigation has been opened into the case, which should establish who operated the drones and what the purpose of the flights was.

Sources: theguardian.com, thedailybeast.com, tf1info.fr