Vladimir Zelensky has declared his readiness for peace talks, including with possible territorial losses. The change in his position comes against the backdrop of the increasingly acute dispute with US President Donald Trump and new signals from Moscow and Washington to resume talks on Ukraine.

So far, Zelensky has repeatedly rejected the possibility of an agreement that would include giving up territories. According to TASS analysis, his current statement is related not only to the military situation, but also to the weakening of American support.

The dispute between Trump and Zelensky is escalating

US President Donald Trump said that the conflict could have been ended two years ago under more favorable conditions for Ukraine. He accused Zelensky of not wanting to end the war.

“He doesn't want to end this war and probably never did,“ Trump said.

The differences between the two deepened after an agreement between the United States and Russia on diesel fuel supplies. Zelensky called the deal unfair and criticized it publicly. According to TASS, Washington insisted that Kiev stop attacking Russian oil refineries, warning that they could affect fuel prices on the world market.

Trump said that Ukraine needed new leadership and that elections should be held in the country. After these statements, Zelensky accused the US administration of putting pressure on Kiev to push it to capitulate. He also admitted that without US support, Ukraine would not be able to stand up to Russia.

Plan for a meeting between Russia, the US and China

Against this backdrop, Trump said he would like Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G-20 summit in Miami in December. The American leader also said that it is easier for him to work with Putin than with Zelensky.

Putin has proposed trilateral talks with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the situation around Ukraine. According to The Wall Street Journal, the idea was presented during a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump on October 10.

The proposal envisages the meeting being held within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19. The participation of the Ukrainian side in this format is not foreseen, which has caused concern in Kiev.

Russia expects a new round of negotiations

Russia continues to declare readiness for a diplomatic settlement. Vladimir Putin pointed out that for Moscow the issue is not limited to territories, but also to the security of people. According to him, conditions for lasting peace and guarantees for the security of Russia are necessary.

Aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov said that Moscow is ready to resume trilateral negotiations with the United States and Ukraine in the first half of November. The talks will be at an expert level and may again be held in Abu Dhabi.

Ushakov specified that it has not yet been decided which representatives will participate from the Russian side. “The president will decide”, he said. The main topic will be the security issues of Russia and Ukraine after the end of the conflict.

What are the predictions for Zelensky

Russian representatives and experts linked the possible peace agreement with Zelensky's political future. Georgy Muradov said that the actions of the Ukrainian president have led to serious consequences both for him personally and for the Ukrainian statehood.

Senator Grigory Karasin described Zelensky's political situation as hopeless. Deputy Alexander Fomin said that the Ukrainian president is striving to remain on the political scene while citizens pay a high price for the continuation of the conflict.

Andrey Sushentsov admitted that after a possible peace agreement and demobilization of military personnel in Ukraine, tension could build up, leading to political violence. He also mentioned the possibility of a military coup, but this remains a prediction, not a confirmed development.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Zelensky's willingness to discuss peace with territorial concessions will lead to a concrete agreement. It has been confirmed that Russia expects expert-level talks in November, while the format and participants in possible broader negotiations between Moscow, Washington and Beijing have not yet been finalized.

Sources: tass.ru