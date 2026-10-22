Tensions escalate: Poland suspends military aid to Ukraine

The Polish Ministry of National Defense denied information that it had suspended military aid to Ukraine due to the decision of the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Roman Shukhevych.

“This information is false“, said the spokesman for the Polish Defense Ministry Janusz Seimei, quoted by “Fakt“ and “Ukrainian Truth“.

Two opposing versions

A day earlier “European Truth“ reported that Poland has suspended a large military aid package being prepared for Ukraine due to the decision of the deputies of the Lviv regional council. The media outlet cited a source in the Ukrainian government.

“Due to their irresponsible actions, the deliveries of this package have now been suspended. Active work is being conducted through closed channels to resolve the problem created out of thin air“, the source said.

At the moment, there is no publicly presented official document confirming the suspension of the military package. The Polish Ministry of National Defense categorically denies such a measure.

The dispute began with a decision for 2027.

On October 20, the Lviv regional council voted to declare 2027 the year of Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Oleg Olzhych.

The decision caused a sharp reaction in Warsaw. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysz said it was damaging relations between Poland and Ukraine. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said such a step helps Ukraine's enemies.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also described the decision as “counterproductive“. The ministry said it was made at the regional level without consulting diplomats and central authorities.

A deputy foreign minister of Poland said Ukraine had assured Warsaw that the Lviv regional council's decision would not come into force.

There are currently two conflicting versions: a Ukrainian government source claims that the dispute has blocked military aid, while the Polish Defense Ministry calls the information false.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, pravda.com.ua, fakt.pl