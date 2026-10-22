China and Russia condemn "destructive external interference" as the main cause of instability in Eurasia. This was stated by the two countries in a joint statement released by Chinese state media on the occasion of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Russia.

"China supports Russia in safeguarding its security, stability, national unity, and supports its development and prosperity, as well as its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "He is against any interference by external forces in Russia's internal affairs," the document published by the Xinhua news agency on Li Qian's visit to Russia said.

The Chinese premier met with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin and President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the statement said.

Li Qian was in St. Petersburg during a period of intense diplomacy over the war in Ukraine. On the same day, Putin also met with US envoy Steve Wittkow there, AFP noted.

Following these talks, Kremlin diplomatic adviser Yuri Ushakov said a trilateral meeting between Putin and the presidents of the US and China - Donald Trump and Xi Jinping - on the sidelines of an international summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in November was possible. "Our Chinese friends, the hosts of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, have been busy preparing" for the meeting, he added.

China and Russia "will always firmly support each other on issues affecting the fundamental interests and major concerns of each of the two countries," the joint statement said. "The parties emphasize that destructive external interference is the main factor undermining the stability of the entire Eurasian continent today," the text added.

Chinese State Councilor Li Qian was in Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Mishustin to participate in the 31st regular meeting of the heads of government of China and Russia.