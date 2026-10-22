US sanctions Greek law firm over alleged support for Iranian shipping

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the law firm “Karnakis & Karnakis“, based in Panama and Greece. According to US authorities, the company has been providing support to Iranian shipping for years, Reuters reported, BTA reports.

Meanwhile, the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has issued an administrative subpoena in connection with an investigation of a Greek bank for possible ties to Iran. This is stated in a statement from the US Treasury Department, which, however, does not disclose the name of the financial institution.

FinCEN has also requested information from six more banks in Europe regarding their alleged relationships with Iranian financial institutions against which the US has imposed sanctions.