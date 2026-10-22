Merz identified Russian influence on German society as his biggest concern

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his biggest concern is related to Russia's influence on German society, and not to the country's internal economic problems. This is reported by the Nius publication, News.bg reports.

Merz identified Moscow's influence on the German population as his main concern, putting him before questions related to the state of the economy, the European Union, the US and China.

„My biggest concern right now is not our economy, it is not the European Union, it is not America and it is not China. "My biggest concern is Russia's influence on our society," the chancellor said.

On Tuesday, Merz announced that 230 billion euros in investments had been secured for the German economy.

He also described the aid being provided to Ukraine as a significant burden on the European budget.

Last month, the German chancellor ruled out any change in Berlin's policy towards Russia.