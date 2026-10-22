Russian Armed Forces Strike Massively in Odessa Region

Russian armed forces struck a massive strike overnight on port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odessa region, as well as vessels used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said, as quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

In addition, the Russian military struck military enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev.

„At night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck a massive strike with high-precision ground-based weapons and drones, as a result of which enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine producing and storing short- and medium-range cruise missiles and drones, transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, as well as port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region and sea vessels used in the interests of "AFSU," the ministry said in a statement, quoted by TASS.

Reuters notes that it cannot independently confirm the information.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga said today on the social network "Ex" after the strikes, which followed negotiations with representatives of Washington, that "appeasement, servility and flattery" will not stop Russia.