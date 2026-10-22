Russia launches massive attack: Ukraine fails to shoot down a single enemy missile

Russia launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of October 22 with Iskander-M, S-400, Zircon and Onyx missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the main direction of the attack was Kiev. The number of missiles fired was not specified, and only drones were counted among the downed or suppressed targets.

The missiles were launched from the Kursk, Bryansk and Rostov regions in Russia. In parallel, the Russian army used 210 strike drones, including 110 jets. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the drones were of the types "Shahed", "Gerbera" and "Italmas", as well as "Parody" type imitators.

The drones were launched from the regions of Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Shatalovo in Russia, as well as from occupied territories in Donetsk and Crimea.

„According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, the air defense had shot down or suppressed 181 enemy drones of the "Shahed" type, of which 87 were jets, "Gerbera" and drones of other types. Another 10 strike drones are in the air, and combat operations are continuing“, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Airstrikes were recorded in 32 locations in Ukraine. Downed aircraft or their debris fell in eight locations.

One dead, 22 injured in Kiev

The Russian attack on Kiev began on the evening of October 21. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one person was killed and 22 were injured, including four children. Russian forces launched ballistic missiles at six districts of the capital, causing fires and destruction.

One person was killed and five were injured in the Dnipro region. A child was hospitalized. Residential buildings and cars were damaged, and residential and non-residential buildings were burned.

Transport infrastructure was affected in the Darnytskyi district. There is currently no information about casualties there.

Buildings, ambulances and a monastery were damaged in the Pechersk district. Eight people were injured, including three children.

Part of the metro infrastructure at the South Bridge was also damaged. Due to the attack, traffic on the bridge is limited in the direction from the right to the left bank of Kiev.

Sources: unian.net