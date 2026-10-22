Ukraine has lost drones worth over $1 million after Starshield restrictions, NYT reports

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost dozens of drones worth at least $1 million after restrictions were introduced on the operation of Starshield - the Starlink military satellite communication system. This is reported by The New York Times, reports News.bg.

Due to communication outages and significant losses of military equipment, the Ukrainian command was forced to suspend almost all operations for three days.

The first reports of problems with the satellite communication system appeared on October 14. Ukrainian officials have expressed concerns that the decision to restrict access to these communications may have been made by the administration of US President Donald Trump. According to them, such a move could be a measure to punish Kiev for the attacks on Russian oil refineries.

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the decision to limit the speed of the military version of Starlink used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was made by Elon Musk.

Earlier, The Atlantic magazine noted that the interruptions in the work of Starshield have left the Ukrainian military vulnerable.

On Friday, Trump denied having been involved in any way in limiting the access of the Ukrainian armed forces to the satellite communications network.